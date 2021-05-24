Motorcyclist in Blue Springs dies

By The Examiner staff

A motorcyclist died Sunday evening in Blue Springs after a collision with a pickup truck.

The crash happened about 7:15 p.m. on Missouri 7 north of Moreland School Road on the city’s south side. According to police, 22-year-old Trevor Ross of Pleasant Hill and another motorcyclist were northbound on M-7 when a pickup truck tried to turn left from Parkwood Drive across the northbound lanes onto southbound M-7. Ross, who was in the left lane, hit the pickup truck. Officers and medical personnel tried life-saving measures, but Ross later died.

The crash remains under investigation. Police said Ross wore a helmet, and the motorcyclists did not appear to be going at excessive speeds.

Note: This story has been updated to correct the hometown of the crash victim.