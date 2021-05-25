Three dogs in need of forever homes

By Gisele Gamble

Special to The Examiner

Animals Best Friends has three beautiful puppies who need forever homes. They came from a lady who needed help placing them. She placed all but three, and ABF took them for her.

These puppies are shepherd mixes who enjoy going for car rides, love playing in the water and enjoy a treat of peanut butter. All are boys and are up to date on their vaccinations, dewormed and neutered.

Dusty, Daxton, and Dewey are 3½ months old and will sit for a treat. Daxton is a lover who enjoys sitting in your lap. Dewey is the athlete who loves chasing tennis balls. Dusty is the adventurous one in the group. He is curious and wants to explore. Any of these beautiful boys will make a great addition to the right family. These boys will be big dogs so they will need fenced yards to play in.

If you think that one of these boys would be a good fit for your family and are looking for a wonderful puppy please go to our website and complete an application. ABF does vet checks, home visits and two-week trials to be sure the animal and family are a good fit.

The ABF spring sale has been rained out two weeks in a row. Volunteers are going to try again this coming weekend. We are all hoping this rain will move out and give us some beautiful sunny days.