Community calendar

FRIDAY

Zumba A.M.: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A fusion of Latin and international music and dance that creates an exciting and effective fitness program. Sessions are one month long and cost $24. A drop-in class costs $3.

Silver Sneakers Fitness: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 N. Main St., Grain Valley, 816 847-6230. This class is designed to improve flexibility, coordination, balance and strength. Classes cost $2 but are free for SilverSneakers, Silver & Fit and Renew Active members.

Shotgun 5-Stand Friday: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Lake City Shooting Range, 28505 E. Truman Road, 816-249-3194. A combination of trap, skeet, and sporting clays. Bring your friends and your favorite shotgun and experience the fun of this game. No registration required. Weather permitting.

Wake Up Workout: 10:45 to 11 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A low-impact class which will give you a cardio workout. $2 per session.

SATURDAY

Military Appreciation Day: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Lake City Shooting Range, 28505 E Truman Road, 816-249-3194. All military personnel shoot for free all day.

Drumm Farm Market: 8 a.m. to noon, 3210 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence, 816-373-3434. The children at Drumm Farm care for small livestock and harvest a four-acre garden.

Independence Uptown Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 211 W. Truman Road is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. All the crafts and foods were grown or created within a 100-mile radius. Plants, honey, jams, eggs, soaps, birdhouses and other handcrafted items. For more information, visit facebook.com/independenceUptownMarket.

Blue Springs Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon, 11th and Main Streets, Blue Springs. Fruits, vegetables, meats and flowers.

Discover Nature, Rockin’ & Readin’ Nature Tales: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 4701 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. For ages 2 and older. Enjoy story hour and meet birds, mammals, and all sorts of creatures. No registration required.

Nature Art Hike: 10 a.m. or 12:30 p.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave, Kansas City, 816-759-7300. Gather stems, leaves, berries, nuts, grasses, feathers and create your own e nature art. For ages 8 and older. Advance registration is required by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events.

ONGOING EVENTS

Bingham-Waggoner Estate: 313 W. Pacific, 816-461-3491. Tours provided on a walk-in basis on Thursdays through Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Sundays, from 1 to 3 p.m. Scheduled tours are available on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays by calling 816-461 3491. For further information, visit bwestate.net. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $3 for children 16 and younger.

Vaile Mansion: 1500 N. Liberty, Independence. Tours are available, Thursdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays. The mansion includes Second Empire, Italianate and Gothic architectural details as well as spectacular, painted ceilings. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $3 for children under 12. For further information, visit vailemansion.org/visit.

Burr Oak Woods Conservation Area: 401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. Outdoor trail are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Please practice proper social distancing while on the trails. Pets are not allowed on the area, and bicycles are not allowed on the trails.

Fort Osage National Historic Landmark: 107 Osage St, Sibley. Fort Osage is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays. The fort was built in 1806 by William Clark of the Lewis and Clark expedition. The fort served as a military garrison and a trade center.

George Owens Nature Park: 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence, 816-325-7115. Eighty-six acres of forest, lakes, hiking trails and wildlife. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays.

1859 Jail and Marshall’s Home: 217 N. Main, 816-252-1892. This museum is open for tours, but only by reservation. Reservations may be made by calling the facility.

Missouri Town 1855: 8010 E Park Road, Lee's Summit (in Fleming Park). 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Sundays. A mask is required to enter. This living museum features history interpreters, heirloom crops, and heritage breed livestock all helping to tell the story of daily life in the small 19th century towns of this region. For further information visit makeyourdayhere.com/213/Missouri-Town-1855.

Jackson County parks: Trails for biking, hiking and walking are open. There are also lots of places for fishing as well as open marinas and boat rentals allowing boating in area lakes. For further information on trails or boating, visit www.makeyourdayhere.com/Search?searchPhrase=fishing or https://www.makeyourdayhere.com/153/Boat-Rentals.