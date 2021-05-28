A new world of television options

By Jeff Fox jeff.fox@examiner.net

The Examiner

From The Examiner during the week of May 24-29, 1971:

• “COUNCIL AGAIN STUDYING THE POSSIBILITY OF CABLE TV” – The City Council again considered the possibility of cable television for the city Monday night with representatives of a cable television firm.

The firm, Jackson County Cable Systems, Inc., showed the council an 8-minute film outlining the advantages of the cable system and presented the councilman a brochure on the firm.

Allen Slayton, an attorney and stockholder in the firm, said he felt the council should act on cable television in the near future. He said the firm was setting up in Olathe and starting in Raytown, and cable TV offered many advantages. The proposal as presented by the cable firm would provide for distribution of seven channels over the cable including channels 2, 4, 5, 9, 19, 41 and 50 plus one channel for display of time and weather information with background music on a 24-hour basis, one channel for local programming originated by the cable company, one channel available to the city for whatever use the city desires and three channels available for use by the city school system.

• “TRUMAN GRADUATES HEAR 3 CHALLENGES FOR LIVING” – "It's been a long way but we're here.”

Those words spoken by Truman High School senior Nancy Newhouse quoting Apollo astronaut Alan Shepard when he reached the moon, summed up the feeling of the 549-member Truman class of 1971.

The blue-robed Truman seniors heard three challenges from the senior speakers on their graduation night – development as an individual, as a member of groups, and in society as a whole.

“The answer is not violence, drugs, racial prejudice or war,” Miss Newhouse said. “We must recognize these evils for what they are.”

• “SEWER LINE TO END CITY HEALTH HAZARD” – Relief is in sight for southern sections of the city where residents have been annoyed by the smell of raw sewage crossing from Kansas City into Independence in an open ditch.

During late April and early May The Examiner ran a series of articles outlining the sewage problem and the causes of that serious health hazard. Now it appears the problem will be solved in time for residents of Tomasha to enjoy the out-of-doors.

J.W. Bailey, public health engineer with the Independence Health Department, reported progress in the seven-year fight to get a sewer connection for the property on U.S. 40. “During the past week, engineering services have been obtained by citizens South of U.S. 40 between Noland and Phelps roads to have preliminary plans drawn up for a sewer for that area,” Bailey said.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of May 23-28, 1921:

• “OUR SEWER SITUATION” – According to the report of the engineers employed by the city council the Independence system of sewerage is practically inoperative and an emergency exists which demands that something be done right away. The council has asked the taxpayers to vote $130,000 in bonds to build a new system, this being the amount the engineers deem necessary.

The four treatment plants, with the exception of the west one, are substantially as originally designed twenty-two years ago, and the art of sewage treatment has made rapid strides during this period. The discharge from these plants flows ultimately into Mill Creek, Spring Branch, Rock Creek and Sugar Creek. None of these plants is purifying the sewage as it should and the condition of the draws below the plants is very offensive.

• “CHINCH BUGS THREATEN” – Energetic measures against the chinch bugs which threaten injury not only to the wheat and rye crops of Missouri, but to corn as well, are urged by the Bureau of Entomology, United States Department of Agriculture, in view of reports of an impending outbreak of the pest. Widespread and severe infestations of the pest are reported in the whole central Mississippi Valley region.

• “BITS OF GENERAL NEWS” – Frederick Rex, city statistician of Chicago, comes forward in the role of an advocate of the short skirt for women. He declares that since the general adoption of the short skirt by women there has been a marked decrease in accidents to persons boarding or alighting from tramway cars.