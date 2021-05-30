Motorcyclist dies in Independence crash

By The Examiner staff

A motorcyclist died Friday evening after a two-vehicle collision in northeast Independence.

The crash happened about 6:30 p.m. on U.S. 24 at Arrowhead Ridge. According to Independence Police, the motorcyclist was eastbound on 2007 Yahama sport bike and hit a 2008 Nissan Pathfinder that was making a left turn from westbound U.S. 24 onto Arrowhead Ridge.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. The Nissan driver was not injured, and a passenger in that vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, though police said excessive speed by the motorcyclist could have contributed to the wreck. Police have not released the motorcyclist’s identity.