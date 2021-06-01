Many cats in need of forever homes

By Gisele Gamble

Special to The Examiner

Animals Best Friends was finally able to have its spring sale last weekend. We want to thank everyone who donated and who attended the sale.

It is kitten season, and ABF has so many cats that need good homes. I want to let you know about three of them.

Shamrock is just a baby at three months old. He is a handsome gray domestic shorthair.

Sugar Plum is seven months old. She is a gorgeous brown tabby with an extremely sweet face. Sugar Plum likes to snuggle.

Smokie is 17 months old. She is a striking brown tabby with a white throat and white feet. Smokie will greet her humans when they come in her room.

These are just three of the many wonderful cats at Animals Best Friends that need forever homes. If you are looking for a cat to join your family and think one of these babies might be a good fit, please go to the ABF website and complete an application.

So many homeless animals need a loving human. If you have room in your family, please open your heart and home to a homeless animal.