Community calendar

TUESDAY

Stretch and Tone: 10:45 to 11:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., independence. Maintain and improve your current level of strength using a variety of hand-held equipment. Daily drop in classes are $1 each.

Noon TRX Bootcamp: 12 to 12:45 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence. Achieve whole-body benefits from this fast-paced program. Chose high or low impact. Sessions are one month and cost $24 or $3 for a drop-in class.

Zumba Gold: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence. Combo dance/exercise class. Silver Sneaker members and daily drop in classes cost $2 per session.

Extreme Bootcamp: 5:10 to 6 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence. Fast-paced program with whole-body results. Choose high or low intensity. Sessions last one month and cost $24 per month for two classes or $36 per month for three classes weekly. Drop-in classes cost $3.

Yoga: 5:50 to 6:50 p.m.., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence. Sessions are one month and cost $24 for a session or $3 for a drop-in class.

TRX Suspension Training: 6 to 6:45 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence. Classes are designed to develop strength, balance, flexibility, endurance and core stability. Straps, buckles and grips are used to allow students to work against their own body weight. Sessions are one month and cost $28 per session or $3.50 for a drop-in class.

Kaero Kickboxing: 7 to 7:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence. This program includes intense cardio workout, punching bag routines and core conditioning. Bring a mat and water. Sessions are one month and cost $28 for a session or $3.50 for a drop-in class.

WEDNESDAY

Independence Uptown Market,: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 211 W. Truman Road. All the crafts and foods were grown or created within a 100 mile radius. Plants, honey, jams, eggs, soaps, birdhouses and other handcrafted items.

ONGOING EVENTS

Burr Oak Woods Conservation Area: 401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. Trails are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Please practice proper social distancing while on the trails. Pets are not allowed on the area, and bicycles are not allowed on the trails.

Fort Osage National Historic Landmark: 107 Osage St, Sibley. Open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The fort was built in 1806 by William Clark of the Lewis and Clark expedition. The fort served as a military garrison and a trade center.