Motorcyclist killed in crash identified

By The Examiner staff

The motorcyclist killed in last Friday’s collision in northeast Independence has been identified as 20-year-old Devin Daniels of Wheatland, Missouri.

The crash happened about 6:30 p.m. on U.S. 24 at Arrowhead Ridge. According to Independence Police, Daniels was speeding while eastbound on U.S. 24 when his 2007 Yahama sport bike hit a 2008 Nissan Pathfinder that was making a legal left turn from westbound U.S. 24 onto Arrowhead Ridge.

Daniels, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene. The Nissan driver was not injured, and a passenger in that vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.