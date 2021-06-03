Catherine Anthony, at 100, serves her community

By The Examiner staff

Catherine Anthony, who first moved to Independence in 1950, celebrated her 100th birthday on May 28. Catherine continues to live an active life, serving the sacrament as a lay eucharistic minister at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, participating in a quilting group at Nativity Church, gardening, attending meetings of her TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) group, maintaining her “goal weight” for the past 15 years, and giving presentations to the TOPS members.

After high school, Catherine entered the St. Joseph Diploma School of Nursing, graduating in 1943. Shortly thereafter, she enlisted in the Navy Nurse Corps and was assigned to a hospital in Shoemaker, California, where World War II soldiers and Marines were sent for care. After the war, Catherine married her late husband, Denton Anthony, with whom she adopted and raised two children: Michael Anthony (wife Linda) of Kansas City, and the late Robert Anthony (wife Nancy).

Catherine was a stay-at-home mother for her sons’ early years, but after her husband died in 1959, Catherine became a multi-tasker, working, going to school, and raising her two sons.

In 1964, Catherine graduated from the University of Kansas with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. In 1969, Catherine earned a master’s degree in nursing at Catholic University of Washington, D.C.

During her nursing career, Catherine worked as a nurse at the Independence Regional Hospital (“the San”), taught in the Graceland University School of Nursing for 20 years, and was elected chair of the Division of Nursing at Graceland for six years. She retired from Graceland in 1991 but continued working as a nurse part time until 2003, when she was in her early 80s.

Catherine has always been adventurous, and even toured Germany, Scotland and England in 2000, when she was 79 years old.

Catherine says that her life has been “...an adventure, a joy, and a challenging journey …"