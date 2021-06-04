Area COVID-19 vaccination sites

The Examiner

All Missourians ages 12 and older (Pfizer vaccine) or 18 and older (Johnson & Johnson) are eligible to receive COVID vaccines. During the week of June 7, vaccinations are being given as follows:

Truman Medical Centers/University Health: 2211 Charlotte St., Kansas City, and 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City. Vaccinations are being given at both locations, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.

Make an appointment in order to receive the vaccination by calling 816-404-2273 or by visiting https://www.trumed.org/forms/covid-19-vaccine-registration/

The Jackson County Health Department: 313 S. Liberty St., Independence, 816-404-6415, is offering free vaccinations as follows:

Unless otherwise indicated, the Jackson County Health Department will offer the Pfizer vaccine at the following clinics. Persons ages 12 and older may receive the Pfizer vaccine.

• Monday, June 7, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., East Independence Church of Christ, 2020 S. Missouri 291, Independence. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are preferred. Make an appointment for this clinic by visiting https://jacohd.jotform.com/211433703575149

• Monday, June 7, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., St. Mark’s Catholic Church, 3736 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are preferred. Make an appointment for this clinic by visiting https://jacohd.jotform.com/211304841278149

• Monday, June 7, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Connection Point Church Café (next to the ROC Gym), 10500 E. Missouri 350. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are preferred. Make an appointment for this clinic by visiting https://jacohd.jotform.com/211234322488148

• Tuesday, June 8, 1 to 4 p.m., Palmer Center, 281 N. Pleasant St., Independence. The Moderna two-shot vaccine will be offered at this clinic. It is approved for persons ages 18 and older. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are preferred. To make an appointment, visit: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/4090445aea92aa6f85-moderna

If you have problems with the website, call 816-325-7121.

• Wednesday, June 9, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Bowen Tower Apartments, 6140 Raytown Road, Raytown. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are preferred. To make an appointment for this clinic, visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/211304557419150

• Thursday, June 10, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Central Jackson County Fire Protection District training center, 4715 S.W. U.S. 40, Blue Springs. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are preferred. To make an appointment, visit: https://jacohd.jotform.com/211236523465148

• Thursday, June 10, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Palmer Center, 281 N. Pleasant St., Independence. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are preferred. To make an appointment, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/4090445aea92aa6f85-pfizer1

The state of Missouri has an online vaccine locator allowing you to register for vaccination and make your appointment at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/

The CDC provides a vaccine locator at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/