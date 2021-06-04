The Examiner

Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to nmelton@examiner.net or mailed to: The Examiner, 300 N. Osage, Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton.

TODAY

Summer Vibes with Bob Kendrick: 6 p.m., Liberty Lounge, 110 S. Liberty St., Independence. Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, describes the history and impact of the K.C. Monarchs. This discussion will be moderated by Shawn Edwards and will also feature a jazz duo from Mutual Musicians Foundation. Bring your own lawn chairs as seating is limited. You may bring your own refreshments or purchase concessions at the program.

Zumba A.M.: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A fusion of Latin and international music and dance that creates an exciting and effective fitness program. Sessions are one month long and cost $24. A drop-in class costs $3.

Silver Sneakers Fitness: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 N. Main St., Grain Valley, 816-847-6230. This class is designed to improve flexibility, coordination, balance and strength. Classes cost $2 but are free for SilverSneakers, Silver & Fit and Renew Active members.

Wake Up Workout: 10:45 to 11 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A low impact class which will give you a great cardio workout! $2 per session.

Shotgun 5-Stand Friday: 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Lake City Shooting Range, 28505 E. Truman Road, 816-249-3194. A combination of trap, skeet and sporting clays. Bring your favorite shotgun and experience the fun of this game. No registration required.

ONGOING EVENTS

Bingham-Waggoner Estate: 313 W. Pacific, 816-461-3491. Walk-in tours Thursdays through Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Sundays, from 1 to 3 p.m. Scheduled tours are available on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays by calling 816-461 3491. For further information, visit bwestate.net. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $3 for children 16 and younger.

Missouri Town 1855: 8010 E Park Road, Lee's Summit (in Fleming Park). 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Sundays. A mask is required to enter. This living museum features history interpreters, heirloom crops, and heritage breed livestock all helping to tell the story of daily life in the small 19th century towns of this region. For further information visit makeyourdayhere.com/213/Missouri-Town-1855.