Trails group leader in Independence to be honored

By The Examiner staff

The Oregon-California Trails Association on Saturday plans to honor its founder, Gregory Franzwa, with a bench bearing his name.

The event is at 9 a.m. in the courtyard at OCTA's offices at 524 S. Osage St., Independence. It's behind the National Frontier Trails Museum near the old water tower.

Franzwa traveled the Oregon Trail extensively in the 1960s and '70s and published "The Oregon Trail Revisited" in 1972. In 1982 he gathered a dozen Oregon Trail leaders in Denver and formed OCTA. Its first convention was in Independence in 1983.