The Examiner

Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to nmelton@examiner.net or mailed to: The Examiner, 300 N. Osage, Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton.

TODAY

Drumm Farm Market: 8 a.m. to noon, 3210 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence, 816-373-3434. The children at Drumm Farm care for small livestock and harvest a four-acre garden.

Independence Uptown Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 211 W. Truman Road. All the crafts and foods were grown or created within a 100 mile radius. Plants, honey, jams, eggs, soaps, birdhouses and other handcrafted items. For more information, visit facebook.com/independenceUptownMarket.

Blue Springs Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon, 11th and Main Streets, Blue Springs. This market provides fruits, vegetables, meats and flowers. Currently, pursuant to Jackson County COVID rules, 50 people are allowed in the market at a time and can proceed in a walk through visit. Hours of operation:

Timothy Lutheran Church Live Well Community Fair: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Wyatt Road Campus, 301 E. Wyatt Road, Blue Springs. A free opportunity to share information about community resources for physical, mental and spiritual wellness. Exhibits from organizations and informational presentations on adult and kids’ activities will be available. KC Wolf and Royals Sluggerrr will attend. There will be a jump house of challenge courses. Girls on the Run will organize a 5K walk/run in the morning and the course will be available for the community to use for their own personal walks. There will even be a limited number of Timmy Burgers available for purchase.

ONGOING EVENTS

Fort Osage National Historic Landmark: 107 Osage St,, Sibley. Fort Osage is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays. The fort was built in 1806 by William Clark of the Lewis and Clark expedition. The fort served as a military garrison and a trade center.

George Owens Nature Park: 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence, 816-325-7115. Eighty-six acres of forest, lakes, hiking trails and wildlife. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays.