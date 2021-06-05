Honoring those who fought and died

By Jeff Fox

The Examiner

From The Examiner during the week of June 1-5, 1971:

• “’HALT WAR DEBATE, HONOR DEAD’” – Americans were asked at Memorial Day services Monday morning in Woodlawn Cemetery to refrain from debating the Vietnam War, at least for one day.

“Let us suspend our debate on the war on this Memorial Day,” said M. Sgt. Al Brunk of the U.S. Marine Corps, a three-time Vietnam veteran, “and devote this day to honoring those who have died fighting for us since we have become a nation.”

He described the Vietnam War as “unpopular” and then said that history shows that “all of our wars have been unpopular with the great majority of the people.”

• “PROPERTY OWNERS IRATE OVER WIDENING OF 39th" – Opposition to the widening of 39th Street east of U.S. 71 Bypass, which will be discussed at a public hearing Monday night on a resolution of necessity for the widening, came to light Friday.

Brothers Bob and Ed Tierney, property owners in the area, said verbal protests would be filed with the city council because this is “being done for a private shopping center.” The land in question is the 126-acre tract on which the Homart Development Co. Plans to build a multimillion dollar shopping center of which Sears, Roebuck and Co. would be the primary business holder.

• “LDS DEDICATE CENTER BEFORE STORM HITS” – Thunder rolled and lightning flashed, but no rain fell on the more than 3,000 guests at dedication ceremonies for the LDS Visitors Center at Walnut and River.

There was no rain until the services had ended. Then the crowd was drenched.

Joseph Fielding Smith, the church’s 94-year-old president and the evening’s principal speaker, when interrupted at one point by a loud clap of thunder, drew laughter from the audience when he paused and said, “I hardly expected to fight the devil at the same time.”

The church president, a grand nephew of Joseph Smith, the Mormon prophet and founder of the church, described Independence as a “historic spot hallowed by memories of what has transpired here and sacred for what it yet to come.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of May 30-June 4, 1921:

• “OUR FOUR BIG NEEDS” (May 30) – To make continued growth in population, business and prosperity there are four things Independence must have, the big four, which form the basis for all future progress of the city. These are: Abundant and wholesome water. Dependable and first-class light and power. An effective system of sanitary sewerage, Paved streets everywhere within the city.

All these things are within the power of the people and can be had only by the will of the people who live here and who do the voting. The electric light bonds, if voted, will insure an electric light plant adequate and dependable for years to come. A two-thirds vote in favor of the sewerage bonds will remove the menace of disease.

• “VOTED BOTH BOND ISSUES” (June 2) – The voters of Independence yesterday by a majority of more than seven to one authorized both bond issues, $130,000 for a new sewer system and $5,600 for electric light improvements.

• “HONORS FOR THE DEAD” – Two or three hundred persons from Independence and the surrounding country went yesterday morning to Woodlawn Cemetery to decorate the graves of ex-Confederate soldiers and of Methodist preachers buried there and who lived in Independence. There are about 100 graves of Confederate soldiers in the cemetery. On each of them had been placed a Confederate flag early in the morning.

• “HARVEST WILL BE EARLY” – According to wheat-raisers the harvest this year will be early. The prospect for a good crop is excellent and the acreage about as usual. Some corn is quite late and some fields have not been planted.

• “VERY FEW RASPBERRIES” – A.B. Crandall, who operates a small-fruit farm south of town, brought in this morning two raspberry clusters. There were fourteen dead buds and four alive, on the other 8 dead and ten alive. This, he said, shows the best and the worst and estimated the raspberry crops at about one-third normal. Mr. Crandall said the strawberry yield is about one-third, blackberries not yet far enough advanced to know what the crop will be. There are no cherries, apples, or grapes.