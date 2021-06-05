Independence man drowns at Tarsney Lake

By The Examiner staff

The body of an Independence man was recovered Friday evening after he drowned while swimming at Tarsney Lake in rural eastern Jackson County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Joshua Cameron, 44, went missing about 7:20 p.m., Friday while swimming at the lake just east of Buckner-Tarsney Road, south of Grain Valley and east of Lake Lotawana. Witnesses said Cameron dove into the lake, resurfaced, then dove back down and did not resurface.

The Highway Patrol said Jackson County sheriff deputies were called at 7:26 p.m. to help search for Cameron. Marine operations troopers recovered his body at 9 p.m. The Southern Jackson County Fire Protection District assisted with the recovery.