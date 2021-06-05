Senior center meals

The Examiner

Lunches provided by area community centers during the week of June 7.

Vesper Hall: 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. If you wish to eat at Vesper Hall, please contact them at 816-228-0181. To reserve a meal delivery, call 816-228-0181 by 2 p.m. one working day prior to the meal. Cost: $3.50 donation for ages 60 and older; $5.75 fee for ages 59 and younger.

NOTE: There may be some variance in these menus due to the current emergency.

• Monday: Chicken salad sandwich, steamed broccoli, seasoned potato wedges, berries and bananas.

• Tuesday: Herb butter tilapia, Italian stewed tomatoes, garden rice pilaf, pineapple chunks.

• Wednesday: Smoked ham and cheese quiche, spring mix salad, whole grain roll, strawberries.

• Thursday: Cajun spaghetti, steamed squash/zucchini, salad with feta and chickpeas, tropical fruit.

• Friday: Smothered chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, garlic brussels sprouts, cinnamon apples.

Fairmount Community Center: 217 S. Cedar St., Independence. Communal meals are available at the center. Take-out meals are available at 11:30 for pick-up. Meals are $5 or $3.50 for members and $5 for non-members. Reservations for these meals should be made 24 hours in advance by calling 254-8334. Each meal is served with bread or roll and milk.

• Monday: Spaghetti and meatballs, Italian vegetables, dessert.

• Tuesday: Hot beef sandwich with mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, dessert.

• Wednesday: Enchilada casserole, Mexican corn, dessert.

• Thursday: Parmesan chicken, wild rice, Mediterranean vegetables, dessert.

• Friday: Barbecued pork, baked beans, Antigua vegetables, dessert.

Palmer Center: 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence. Due to the coronavirus emergency, lunch is being served by delivery only. Reserve your meal by calling 816-325-6200. Inclement weather line: 325-7999 ext. 4. All meals are served with milk. There may be variations in the menu. The delivered meals are provided via the MId-America Regional Council, which does not provide advance menus.