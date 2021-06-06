Motorcyclist dies in northeast Independence

By The Examiner staff

A motorcyclist died Saturday night in northeast Independence, the second motorcycle fatality along that part of U.S. 24 in a little more than a week.

Independence police say a 2009 Honda motorcycle, westbound on 24, slammed into 2006 Nissan pickup truck making a left turn onto Farview. There is a traffic light at that intersection. Police say the accident happened at about 8:15 p.m.

The motorcyclist was taken to Centerpoint Medical Center but died. Neither person in the pickup reported being hurt.

Police have not yet identified the deceased driver and say the crash remains under investigation.

A few blocks to the east, on May 28 a motorcyclist who police said was speeding east on U.S. 24 struck a pickup truck making a legal left turn at Arrowhead Ridge. The motorcyclist died, and a passenger in the pickup was taken to the hospital with injuries.