New Blue Ridge Boulevard bridge opened

By The Examiner staff

The new Blue Ridge Boulevard bridge over 23rd Street in western Independence is open.

The Missouri Department of Transportation reopened the bridge, which had been closed for more than a year, last Friday. The original bridge was constructed in the 1960s and one of 250 bridges scheduled for replacement as part of a statewide project. MoDOT funded the $2.8 million project. The new bridge originally had been scheduled for completion last fall, but MODOT said earth stabilization and water main issues delayed construction.