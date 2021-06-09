Three young cats in need of homes

By Gisele Gamble

Animals Best Friends

Animals Best Friends has several wonderful cats needing forever homes. I would like to tell you about three of them.

Clover is a gorgeous black and white domestic long hair. This sweet girl is only 4 months old. Clover is a sweet baby who loves to play.

Sugar Plum is beautiful brown tabby who is 7 months old. She is extremely sweet and loves to cuddle. Sugar Plum also loves to play with balls.

Annie is a very pretty, muted Calico who is 9 months old. She is a very loving girl who wants to be held close. Annie is good about going into her pet taxi and enjoys car rides.

If you are looking for a wonderful cat to join your family and think that one of these kitties might be a good fit, please go to our website and complete an application. ABF does home visits, vet checks, and two-week trials to be sure the animal and family are a good fit.