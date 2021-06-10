After standoff at Independence hotel, man surrenders to police

By The Examiner staff

A standoff with a wanted person who barricaded himself inside an Independence hotel Wednesday afternoon ended peacefully when the man surrendered to police.

The standoff at the Red Lion Inn and Suites, off Noland Road just south of Interstate 70, started about 3 p.m., Independence Police said, after a person wanted in an ongoing investigation in the area barricaded himself in a room. “Numerous” law enforcement agencies were involved, police said.

The hotel was evacuated, and the suspect surrendered peacefully to officers about 6:30 p.m., police said. No injuries were reported.

No charges have been announced yet from the investigation.