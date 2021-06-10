How well do you know Missouri history? Check out these books

Missouri's bicentennial is two months away, so The Examiner sat down with Audrey Elder, who runs an Independence business focused on preservation.

Our conversation was about some of the better books on Missouri history and touched on Truman, Twain, baseball, the Civil War and even Urban Renewal – as well as upcoming walking tours and other local events.

Take a listen. This video was originally posted on The Examiner's Facebook page. It;s one of many platforms – another is our smartphone app – for local views and voices.

Here are some of the books that Elder and The Examiner's Mike Genet and Jeff Fox discussed:

• “Truman,” by David McCullough

• “A President, A Church and Trails West,” Jon E. Taylor

• “Scattered to the Four Winds,” by Ralph Monaco

• “Kansas City Chronicles,” by David Jackson

• "The Will of Missouri: The Life, Times and Influence of Alexander William Doniphan," produced by the Mid-Continent Public Library's Alexander Doniphan Community History Project

• "The First Beverly Hillbilly" by Ruth Henning

• “I Was Right on Time,” by Buck O'Neil

• “Tom Sawyer” and “Huck Finn,” by Mark Twain

• “Historic Missouri Roadsides,” by Bill Hart

• “Secret Kansas City: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure,” by Anne Kniggendorf

• "Mr. Citizen," by Harry Truman

• Harry Truman's two-volume presidential memoirs – "Year of Decisions" and "Years of Trial and Hope."

• "Jesse James: Last Rebel of the Civil War," by T.J. Stiles.

• "Reflections Along the Current: Tales of the Ozarks," by Jim Featherston

• "General Sterling Price and the Civil War in Missouri," by Albert Castel”

• "Mafia and the Machine,” by Frank Hayde