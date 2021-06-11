Independence man convicted of Social Security fraud

By The Examiner staff

A federal jury Thursday found an Independence man guilty of illegally obtaining nearly $170,000 in disability benefits while he operated an HVAC business.

The jury in Kansas City found James Workman, 39, guilty of three counts of wire fraud, one count of theft of government money and two counts of Social Security fraud. He is to be sentenced later. According to a federal court release, the jury deliberated nearly six hours before reaching its verdict in a trial that started Tuesday.

According to the release, evidence at trial showed Workman received Social Security disability insurance benefits from mid-2007 through May 2016, as well as auxiliary payments for his children, and from 2009 onward it was a fraudulent scheme, as he concealed that he owned and operated A.V. Heating and Cooling. The illicit payments totaled $168,456, and Workman must forfeit that money to government.