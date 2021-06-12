Upgrade for one mall, plans to build another

By Jeff Fox

The Examiner

From The Examiner during the week of June 7-12, 1971:

• “GRAND OPENING PLANNED FOR BLUE RIDGE MALL” – After seven years of planning, the Blue Ridge Mall is now the metropolitan area’s largest enclosed, climate-controlled shopping center.

The newly completed project, which involved 16 months of construction interrupted by a six-month building strike, has been completed and grand opening ceremonies will be held beginning at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Next Wednesday, the Chevrolet division of General Motors will display the 1971 Chevy Show. Then the Greater Kansas City area car dealers are cooperating in a 1971 new car show.

Channel 41 will tape their children’s program “41 Tree House Lane” at 6 p.m. next Monday and again Thursday. All area children are invited.

• “CHAMBER TO PUSH FOR HUGE CENTER” – Members of the board of directors of the Independence Chamber of Commerce have pledged to let members of the city council know how important they consider the multimillion-dollar project which Homart Development Co. wants to build on a tract northeast of the I-70 and U.S. 71 Bypass interchange.

“We can’t afford to let this project fail,” said Sam Williamson, a divisional chamber vice president in charge of economic business development.

“The city must find a way to widen 39th Street east of U.S. 71 Bypass,” he said, “because the development will mean jobs for hundreds of area people and a needed economic shot in the arm for Independence. And there will be fringe benefits.”

“The development is a real turning point for Independence,” said Max Raveill, vice president.

Sears, Roebuck & Co. will be the primary business holder in the new development.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of June 6-11, 1921:

• “MRS. OUSLEY TO SPEAK” – Mrs. Mayme Ousley, mayor of St. James, Mo., the first woman mayor in the state, will be the principal speaker next Wednesday afternoon at an open meeting of the Jackson County League of Women Voters at the music room of the Muehlebach hotel. A special invitation has been given to the mayors of all the towns of the county and the Republican and Democratic county committees.

Mrs. Ousley attended recently the state convention of the League of Women Voters at Sedalia. It is said she made a great hit with the women voters of the state.

• “COUNTY WARDS GRADUATE” – Eleven boys were graduated at the McCune home last night at the annual commencement exercises. A number of neighbors from farms near the school attended the exercises as did a number of the parents of the boys. In all, the auditorium was well-filled.

Friday the graduates will be taken to Kansas City, where Judge Porterfield of the juvenile court will talk to them before they are turned out in the world to make their living. With one or two exceptions they have jobs to go to.

• “FATHER COMPLAINS OF SON” – A young man, on complaint of his father, was brought forth this morning into police court. The father charged that the boy was lazy and that he loafed around home and ate all the time but did no work. Judge F.M. Barton fined the young man $25, gave him a stay of execution and told him to go to work and that he would have no further trouble but that if he was again brought into court with a similar charge the fine would be doubled and the offender put on the street to work out the fine. The young man gladly consented to go to work and assured the judge that he would never be in court again on such a charge.

One day this week thirty men were to be seen loafing on the court house lawn.