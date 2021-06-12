Senior center meals

The Examiner

Lunches provided by area community centers during the week of June 14.

Vesper Hall: 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. If you wish to eat at Vesper Hall, please contact them at 816-228-0181. To reserve a meal delivery, call 816-228-0181 by 2 p.m. one working day prior to the meal. Cost: $3.50 donation for ages 60 and older; $5.75 fee for ages 59 and younger.

NOTE: There may be some variance in these menus due to the current emergency.

• Monday: Tuna salad with lettuce and tomatoes, peas and carrots, tag along fruit salad.

• Tuesday: Turkey burger, kale and red cabbage salad, sweet potato wedges, stewed apples.

• Wednesday: Pot roast sandwich, mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli florets, Mandarins in Jell-O.

• Thursday: Hungarian goulash, stewed tomatoes, Riviera bland veggies, fresh pears.

• Friday: Chicken and pineapple pizza, spring mix with blueberries, steamed carrots, sliced apple.

Fairmount Community Center: 217 S. Cedar St., Independence. Communal meals are available at the center. Take-out meals are available at 11:30 for pick-up. Meals are $5 or $3.50 for members and $5 for non-members. Reservations for these meals should be made 24 hours in advance by calling 254-8334. Each meal is served with bread or roll and milk.

• Monday: Hamburger hash, honey-glazed carrots, dessert.

• Tuesday: Italian chicken, Ranch potatoes, Italian vegetables, dessert.

• Wednesday: Hot turkey sandwich with mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, dessert.

• Thursday: Sliced ham and pineapple, mac & cheese, broccoli, dessert.

• Friday: Garlic & butter fish, au gratin potatoes, spinach, dessert.

Palmer Center: 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence. Due to the coronavirus emergency, lunch is being served by delivery only. Reserve your meal by calling 816-325-6200. Inclement weather line: 325-7999 ext. 4. All meals are served with milk. There may be variations in the menu. The delivered meals are provided via the MId-America Regional Council, which does not provide advance menus.