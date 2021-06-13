Blood in short supply; donors needed

By The Examiner staff

The Community Blood Center of Greater Kansas City has announced that there is a blood emergency in Jackson County.

There has been a recent surge in blood use as hospitals reschedule surgeries and medical care that was postponed during 2020. In addition, the pandemic has caused a decrease in blood donations over the past year. As a result, there is now an emergent need for blood donations in our area.

The Community Blood Center provides blood to local hospitals and clinics, so that the blood donated in this area stays here to help neighbors in need.

Due to the emergency, the following blood drives have been scheduled. Do your part to save a life and sign up to make a donation this week.

• Wednesday, June 16, 12 noon to 5 p.m., Connection Point Church, 10500 E. Missouri 350, Raytown. To schedule your donation, visit https://bit.ly/34aevsA

• Thursday, June 17, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, Tirey J. Ford Post 21, 16701 E. U.S. 40, Independence. To schedule your donation, visit https://bit.ly/3yafxCB

• Friday, June 25, 1 to 6 p.m., Dr. Julie Ball Memorial Blood Drive at the Disabled American Veterans, 14605 E. U.S. 40, Independence. To schedule your donation, visit https://bit.ly/2TP2Mh5

• Monday, June 28, noon to 6 p.m., Raytown Schools Wellness Center, 10301 E. Missouri 350, Raytown. To schedule your donation, visit https://bit.ly/3zoM4Wq

For further information, call Dawn Eblen at 816-968-4446 or visit the Community Blood Center’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/cbckc/