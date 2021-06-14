Community centers are hubs of activity

By The Examiner staff

Fairmount Community Center, 217 S. Cedar Ave., Independence, 816-254-8334. This center operates under the NorthWest Community Development Corporation. Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fairmount Community Center was closed during much of 2020 and early 2021. During that time, the center continued to supply noon meals for seniors, but only for pick-up. As of June 2021, the center has resumed congregate meals while continuing to offer the option of pick-up meals. The center is also resuming the classes and activities which were suspended during the pandemic.

In addition to meals and activities for seniors, the center provides activities for youth and sponsors other services, including Tabitha’s Closet, which provides clothing for school children referred by the Independence and Fort Osage school districts.

For further information, call Bobby Ivey at 816-254-8334.

Roger T. Sermon Community Center, 201 N. Dodgion Ave., Independence, 816-325-7370. Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; and closed on Sunday.

In addition to a long list of varied classes and activities, the center offers a weight room, cardio area and circuit training. Membership is available for individuals age 13 and older. It is also possible to access specific classes and activities without a membership.

The center is in a large building which also houses the community theater’s home stage: The Powerhouse Theater.

For further information on the center’s activities and events, visit www.ci.independence.mo.us/Sermon or call the center.

Palmer Center, 218A. N. Pleasant St., Independence, 816-325-6200.

The center’s mission is to promote the well-being of seniors in the Independence community. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, seniors enjoyed physical and mental exercises, health classes, music and dance, social events, holiday gatherings, special events and travel.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the center’s activities and hours continue to be limited. Only the gym is currently open. Gym hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. The center is closed on Saturdays and Sundays. The center continues to provide senior meals only through Meals-On-Wheels.

For further information, visit www.ci.independence.mo.us/parksandrec/Palmer

Mike Onka Memorial Building, 11520 Putnam St., Sugar Creek, 816-252-4400. This facility serves as a cooling/warming center during periods of extreme weather. It also serves as a facility for special events.

J. Thomas Lovell Community Center at Legacy Park, 901 N.E. Bluestem Drive, Lee’s Summit, 816-969-1550. Hours: 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday; and 12 to 6 p.m. in Sundays.

This center offers multiple exercise and yoga classes as well as swimming lessons, lap lanes, a lazy river and aquafit classes. Child care is also available.

For specific information on classes, memberships, and other activities, visit https://cityofls.net/parks/facilities/j-thomas-lovell-jr-community-center-at-legacy-park

Longview Community Center, 3801 S.W. Longview Road, Lee’s Summit, 816-969-1520. Hours: 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday; and 12 to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

This center offers multiple exercise classes and activities as well as aquafit classes and swimming lessons. Childcare is not currently available, but it is expected to resume later in 2021.

For further information and class schedules, visit longviewcc.net.

Gamber Community Center, 4 S.E. Independence Ave., Lee’s Summit, 816-969-1580. Hours: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Thursday; 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday; 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday; closed on Sunday. This center offers multiple exercise classes. For further information, visit https://cityofls.net/parks/facilities/gamber-community-center

Harris Park Community Center, 110 S.W. Blue Parkway, Lee’s Summit, 816-969-1556. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday; closed on Saturday and Sunday. For further information, visit https://cityofls.net/parks/facilities/harris-park-community-center#284361-schedules