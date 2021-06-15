Catch summer events on the Square

By The Examiner staff

Last fall, the Independence Square Association received a $5,000 grant from Missouri Mainstreet Connection and AARP. This money was used to transform an unused bank teller drive-thru area into an urban park. A mural was created, picnic tables and plants were added, and there are plans for even more improvements.

This new urban park is located behind the building at 110 S. Liberty St., in what was the drive-thru for the Chrisman-Sawyer Bank.

A series of free public events is now planned for this new gathering place, which has been named the Liberty Lounge:

• June 25, 6 p.m., Summer Vibes with Merideth Rose, a community activist and chief people officer of the Community Services League. The conversation will be moderated by Darron Story. Rose will discuss the impact 2020 has had on our community and how we can reengage. Music will be provided by the Huixqui (pronounced “whiskey”) Sisters.

• July 9, 6 p.m., Summer Vibes with Dr. Matthew Naylor, President and CEO of the National WWI Museum and Memorial. The conversation will be moderated by Shawn Edwards. Dr. Naylor will discuss the importance of the World War I monument to Kansas City and the nation. Music will be provided by the Spirit of Independence Band.

• July 23, 6 p.m., Summer Vibes with Michael Baxley. Mr. Baxley is the director of the Englewood Arts Center.

• August 20, 6 p.m., Summer Vibes with the Jackson County Historical Society. Brent Schondelmeyer will moderate. Music will be provided by Dana Mengel.

Remember to bring your own chairs as seating is limited. You may bring your own snacks or purchase concessions at the event or from local restaurants.