Fatal wreck on U.S. 50 leads to murder charge

By The Examiner staff

A Kansas City man faces a murder charge after causing a fatal wreck last week on U.S. 50 south of Lake Lotawana.

According to court documents, Francois Orloff, 30, said he had taken drugs to try to kill himself on June 4, then started driving faster and faster in a suicide attempt that afternoon. He was driving a reportedly stolen Ford Ranger pickup truck and being chased by a Lone Jack police officer on westbound U.S. 50 when his truck crossed the center median, possibly to avoid another officer’s spike strip, hit one eastbound car and then a second, a Ford Escape driven by 73-year-old Patsy Arnold.

Jackson County prosecutors Monday charged Orloff with second-degree murder and resisting arrest for trying to escape police and causing the crash, as well as tampering with a motor vehicle.

After the crash, prosecutors say, Orloff tried to run and hide in the tree line but was arrested by a sheriff’s deputy. Orloff said he was “unbelievably impaired” and took field sobriety tests, then was taken to a hospital. Prosecutors said further charges could be filed, and they requested a $500,000 bond.