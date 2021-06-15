Independence church sets Father's Day event

By The Examiner staff

Trinity Episcopal Church, one block north of the Independence Square at 409 N. Liberty St., is inviting local fathers and their young children (ages 9 and under) to a party on June 20, Father’s Day.

The party will be from noon to 4 p.m. and there will be two blow-up bouncy houses, games and free hot dogs and drinks.

Rev. Kary Mann, the priest at Trinity, says that the goal is simply to provide something fun for local fathers and their kids to do on Father’s Day. But, even if you are not a father with young children, Rev. Mann says to feel free to drop by the church during the event and have a hot dog.

The church hopes this event can become an annual special time in the neighborhood.