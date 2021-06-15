Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs include the following:

Happy Hour: 1801 N. Missouri 7, inspected May 10.

• The three-compartment sink was filled with multiple boxes. Corrected. Boxes moved to designated site.

• Observed a significant amount of dead bugs in the back area of the establishment near the three-compartment sink. Correct by July 9.

• The gaskets on the reach-in cooler have a black buildup. Correct by July 9.

• The soda nozzles had a dark colored buildup inside of them. Nozzles were cleaned and sanitized. Corrected on site.

Scooter’s Coffee: 1310 N. Missouri 7, inspected May 11. No violations found.

Zarda Bar-B-Q:, 214 N. Missouri 7, inspected May 11.

• Observed dust buildup on several vents and ceiling tiles throughout the kitchen area. REPEAT. Correct by July 10.

• Observed no signage for the hand wash sink located in back by sink area. Corrected on site. Inspector provided sign and sign placed at sink.

• Observed handle to scoop in sugar and meat container touching food product. Corrected. Scoops were removed.

• Observed bottles next to hand sinks in drive-thru and bar area without labels. Corrected on site. Bottles were labeled.

Schlotzsky’s: 746 S.W. U.S. 40, inspected May 12.

• Observed buildup in floor drain under lobby beverage station. Correct by July 11.

• Food handlers permits not provided for multiple employees. Correct by June 11.

Papa John’s Pizza: 1404 W. U.S. 40, inspected May 12.

• Observed two dented cans of pineapple on stock shelf. Corrected on site. Cans were discarded.

• Observed dust buildup alongside of hoods above pizza oven. Observed dust buildup on monitor by hand sink. Correct by July 11.

• Observed reach-in coolers without temperature devices. Correct by July 11.

China Kitchen Chinese Restaurant, 1108 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected May 12.

• Observed cardboard being used as nonfood-contact surface to store cooking materials on. Corrected on site. Manager discarded cardboard.

• Observed several containers of food uncovered in the walk-in cooler. Corrected on site. SECOND REPEAT. All containers were covered.

• Observed several containers consisting of flour rice and sugar with bowls stored in food. Corrected. All bowls removed from containers.

• Observed food stored on the floor in the walk-in freezer and walk-in cooler. Corrected by July 11.

• Observed buildup on shelving in the walk-in cooler. Observed accumulation of food debris on the tops of sugar and flour containers. Corrected.

• Observed several containers of food without date marks in the walk-in cooler. Chopped onions, chopped celery, noodles, chopped mushroom and chopped lettuce. Corrected on site.

•Observed grease food debris and buildup on the floors under equipment, shelving and dish sink. Corrected. SECOND REPEAT.