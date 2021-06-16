Parties have their excesses, and parties do end

The Examiner

Hi again – I’m back. Yes, dear reader, your intrepid correspondent is gimping her way across a shaky limb in the hope that I can bring you a little joy, a little smile, and some good old logical common sense.

I’d like to start off by mentioning a very nice quote I read the other day: “just because you’re offended, it doesn’t mean you’re right.”

Naturally I do not set out to offend anyone, but if it happens. It’s up to the offended to realize that it’s not personal, and that the offense needs to be examined to see if there was any malice aforethought to be considered, and if not, well, shake it off, dear heart. and glory in the fact that your sense of humor far outweighs your possibly tweaked feelings.

There are an awful lot of band wagons upon which people are leaping in droves nowadays.

There’s the “we follow science” mantra, spewed forth as a balm to those who question the wearing of masks, the social distancing – be it three or six feet - and the pros or cons of vaccination. And yet, these same people who “follow science” seem to be willing to treat this as a vague guideline rather than a rule when it comes to the acknowledgement that if a male, by the very science mentioned, becomes a female, that it’s perfectly fine for that person to compete against biological females in sport.

Got news for you, pet lamb. It isn’t. Science does not in any way shape or form back you up. If, athletically speaking, you weren’t good enough in the Camp Y Chromosome League, then going to extreme lengths to change your gender in the hope of trouncing the gals in the Camp X Chromosome Division is not only – oh, going out on a limb here – cheating, it’s blatantly unfair.

Then there are the “critical race” theorists. That’s become a very big bandwagon, hasn’t it? To define people by the color of their skin, you say, is inherently racist and abhorrent. I must say I’m terribly confused.

I saw some wonderful shots of a school somewhere. Staircase risers were colorfully covered with the multiplication tables. Doors were decorated with hints for spelling. Grammar was pointed out on walls, and historical facts were bedaubed on window sills. I thought it wonderful – learning by osmosis throughout the day, but evidently it was seen by some to be a form of indoctrination of our children and should be banned.

I don’t know about you, but having the multiplication tables drummed into my spongy brain as a child has seen me in very good stead throughout my life and I feel not a jot of guilt making my darling daughter knuckle down to learn them.

Be very careful what you wish for, as you jump on those bandwagons.

After all, bandwagons, like any mode of transport, have limited capacities, and you might find yourself, the last leaper, causing the axles to break and to toss all those upon it to land with their bums in the mud.

Annie Dear lives in Lee’s Summit. Email her at anniedear@icloud.com.