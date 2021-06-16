Fireworks season nears: What are the rules?

By The Examiner staff

Some cities have brought back their Fourth of July fireworks shows this year after canceling due to the pandemic. Individuals in many Eastern Jackson County cities can still buy and shoot off fireworks as in years past.

The cities of Independence and Lee’s Summit both decided again not to have shows this year, either for budget or public health reasons. However, residents in both cities can shoot off fireworks 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 3, 10 to midnight July 4 and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 5.

Sky lanterns and sparkler bombs are not permitted, though Independence does allow bottle rockets.

In Lee’s Summit, permits are required to shoot off fireworks (one per household), and permits are free and can be obtained at City Hall or any approved fireworks tent.

The city of Blue Springs will have its “Red, White and Blue Springs” July 4 fireworks show that day at Larry Stewart Memorial Stadium at Blue Springs South High School.

There will be food trucks, vendors and live music at the venue. Residents can also shoot off fireworks 10 a.m. to midnight that day and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 1-3.

In Grain Valley, residents can shoot off fireworks 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 2-4.

Sugar Creek’s Fourth of July Parade returns this year, at 11 a.m., with a fireworks show in the evening from Kaw Field.

Residents of unincorporated Jackson County are not allowed to possess or shoot off fireworks, and Kansas City residents are not allowed to shoot off fireworks.