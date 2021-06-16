Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

Chick-Fil-A: 951 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected May 13.

• Noticed the floor by the drive-thru window was sticky. Correct by July 11.

• Noticed broken tile by the ice cream machine. Correct by July 12.

• Dishwasher heat temp machine was not reaching 106 degrees F. Manager and employee fixed the machine. Corrected on site.

• Mop head was sitting in the mop bucket. Corrected on site. Staff stored the mop properly.

• Handles on the reach-in cooler had a large buildup on the inside area. Corrected on May 13.

Firehouse Bar: 1222 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected May 13.

• No soap was located at the bar hand sink. Correct by July 12.

• Ice bucket was stored in an upright position. Correct by July 12.

• Observed no temperature device located in the walk-in cooler and reach-in cooler. Correct by July 12.

• No test strips for sanitizer. Correct by July 12.

• Hand sink at the bar was inaccessible at the bar. Corrected on site. All items were removed out of the sink.

• Food handler permits not provided. Correct by June 12.

Misfits Bar & Grill: 1513 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected May 13.

• Observed dust buildup on the fans in the walk-in cooler. REPEAT. Cleaned on site.

• Observed floor fan with dust buildup. SECOND REPEAT. Corrected. Cleaned on site.

• Observed dust buildup on ceiling vent in kitchen. Correct by July 12.

• Observed buildup of grease on hood vents. Correct by July 12.

St. Mary's Medical Center: 201 West R.D. Mize Road, inspected May 14. No violations found.

JK Petroleum: 2401 N. Missouri 7, inspected May 14. No violations found.

Pizza Hut: 1626 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected May 14.

• Observed buildup and food debris under the prep table. Observed grease and buildup under the fryers. Observed dust buildup on ceiling vents and tiles. Observed dust buildup on vents and ceiling in walk-in cooler. Correct by July 13.

• Observed buildup on shelving through the kitchen area. Observed buildup on shelving in the walk-in coolers. Correct by July 13.

Blue Springs Country Club, 1600 N.W. Circle Drive, inspected May 14. No violations found.