Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside Independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs include the following:

Sinclair's Restaurant: 1402 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected May 17, 2021.

• Noticed the glasses at the bar were stacked wet. Corrected on site. Manager removed them.

• Noticed sliced turkey is in a plastic container without a date label. Correct by May 17.

• Noticed clean knives being kept in between the make ready table. Noticed food debris in between the make ready table. Manager removed and cleaned the knives.

Plowboys BBQ: 3111 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected May 17.

• Observed by the mop sink tile missing and a hole in the wall. REPEAT. Correct by July 16.

• No temperature measuring device located in the reach-in cooler in the kitchen. REPEAT. Correct by July 16.

• Ice chutes in drive-thru and lobby had accumulation of black buildup. Back under hang of drink station in lobby had accumulation of buildup. Wall fan by mop sink had accumulation of dust buildup. Correct by July 16.

• Observed dust buildup on ceiling vent covers. Several tiles throughout the kitchen area were dirty. Correct by July 16.

• Observed toxin hanging on shelf next to single-service items above food prep table. Corrected on site. Bottle removed.

• Observed cardboard being used to cover shelving. Correct by July 16.

Sonic Drive-In: 2323 N. Missouri 7, inspected May 18.

• Outside of the trash cans in the kitchen area had a buildup of food residue. Correct by July 17.

• Noticed the food residue underneath food equipment in the kitchen area. Correct by July 17.

Walmart: 600 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected May 18.

• Noticed the floors in the walk-in cooler and freezer in the kitchen area had debris. Correct by July 17.

• Walk-in coolers and freezer vents had a buildup of dust. Correct by July 17.

• Vent hood in the produce cooler was hanging down. Correct by July 17.