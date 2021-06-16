Sign up for Burr Oak Woods archery class

By The Examiner staff

Friday, June 18, is the deadline to register for free family archery lessons.

Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, is offering family archery instruction and hands-on practice on Saturday, June 19, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. The Missouri Department of Conservation will help you with your stance and the basics of archery. Kids and parents can learn together.

Advance registration is required and must be completed, by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events and searching for “Outdoor Skills: Family Archery.” For further information, call Burr Oak Woods at 816-228-3766.