The Examiner

Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to nmelton@examiner.net or mailed to: The Examiner, 300 N. Osage, Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton.

THURSDAY

Senior Line Dance Lessons: 9 to 11 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6200 or 816-847-6230. Learn to line dance.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting: 9:30 a.m., Westminster Hall, 417 W. Lexington, Independence. TOPS is open to the public and provides support to persons seeking to lose weight. Weighing in begins at 7:15 with a meeting called to order at 9:30 a.m. This group meets every Thursday morning. For further information, call Julie Briggs at 816 699-4120.

Stretch and Tone: 10:45 to 11:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 817-325-7370. Maintain and improve your current level of strength using a variety of hand-held equipment. Drop-in sessions cost $1.

Noon TRX Boot Camp: 12 to 12:45 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence, 816-325-7843. This is a fast-paced program in which you choose high or low impact. Sessions are one month long and cost $24. Drop-in sessions cost $3.

Native Plants at Noon: Noon to 1 p.m., online. Tour the native landscape at the Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center in Kansas City. Native landscape specialists guide this tour with a live look at native plants of interest throughout the year. This program is in partnership with Deep Roots. Advance registration is required through the Deep Roots website: https://deeproots.org/native-plants-at-noon/

Pickleball: 1 to 3 p.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6200 or 816-847-6230. Enjoy this popular mix of tennis, ping pong, and badminton.

Extreme Boot Camp: 5:10 to 6 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. This is a fast-paced program which will provide whole body benefits. Choose high or low intensity. This program is available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. A full session costs $36 (3 days per week) or $24 (2 days per week) and a drop-in session costs $3.

Yoga: 5:50 to 6:50 p.m., offers yoga for persons from beginners to experienced. This class will providing toning, strengthening, meditation and relaxation. Bring a yoga mat and water. Arrive at least five minutes early. The cost for the full session will be $24 or $3 for a drop-in visit.

TRX Suspension Training: 6 to 6:45 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence, 816-325-7843. This class is designed to develop strength, balance, flexibility, endurance, coordination and core stability simultaneously. Sessions are one month long and cost $ 28. The cost for a drop-in visit is $3.50.

Kaero Kickboxing: 7 to 7:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. This program includes an intense cardio workout, punching bag routines and core conditioning. Bring water and a mat. One month of classes costs $28 and a drop-in session costs $3.50.

Tai Chi Chuan The Essentials: 7 to 8 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. Work at beginner level to learn the 18 movements of Tai Chi. Move up to intermediate and work on the Chen Tai Chi with emphasis on form correction. Monthly sessions cost $20 to $25. Drop-in visits are $3.50.