Independence imposes residency requirement for water park

By The Examiner staff

Adventure Oasis Water Park in Independence is to be closed Friday as the city implements a new city residency requirement for admission to alleviate capacity issues.

The water park, at 2100 Hub Drive near Missouri 291 and 23rd Street, is to reopen Saturday, and those who buy single-day tickets or punch passes will be required to show proof of residency, including a valid ID such as a driver’s license or school-issued ID for students in the Independence, Blue Springs, Fort Osage or Raytown school districts. Those living outside of Independence who have previously bought season passes will also be admitted. Current punch-pass holders will be allowed to use the remainder of their visits.

For the rest of the 2021 season, single-day tickets, punch passes, and season passes will only be sold to Independence residents. The city did not have a prior residency requirement.

Before Thursday, the city said in a release, Adventure Oasis has been at capacity attendance 11 of the 13 days it has been open, leading to staffing and capacity challenges, long wait times to get in and parking issues.

“We have seen record-breaking attendance over the first two-weeks of operations this year, with wait times of up to an hour and a half to enter the park,” Assistant City Manager Adam Norris said in a release. “This overcrowding is putting a significant strain on the facility and park staff.”

Norris said discipline and security issues have also gone up, with nearly one a day this season.

Adventure Oasis is open 12 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 4. Twilight ticket sales have been discontinued until further notice.