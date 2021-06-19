Days Gone By: Young anglers warned about Rock Creek

By Jeff Fox

The Examiner

From The Examiner during the week of June 14-19, 1971:

• “FISHERMEN CATCH SEWAGE” – Who’s been fishing in polluted Rock Creek?

A lot of people, says the local health department. A lot more people than they would like to see fishing in the area.

“We’ve been having a record number of people attempting to fish in Rock Creek in the Hill Park area,” said W. Wayne Stepp, Independence health director.

“Our department hates to put a damper on fun,” said Stepp. “But according to our lab records it is not advisable to fish or eat the fish from Rock Creek. The creek is polluted and we have posted it as such.”

“We realize that we are taking fun away from the youngsters,” said Stepp, “but we have to protect their health.”

• “LET SUNDAY BE A WONDERFUL TIME FOR FATHER TO DO AS HE PLEASES” – While some men may secretly yearn for a yacht or crave a sports car, most dads would gladly settle for one trouble-free, unhassled day. With Father’s Day coming up, why not plan to give him that special day?

Begin by letting the children in on your scheme. With their cooperation, dear old Dad may even be able to snatch a couple extra hours’ sleep on Sunday morning.

When he awakens, startle him; suggest that he skip his shave. After all, his face is entitled to a day of rest, too. Dress should be his option, if he feels like shuffling around in his bathrobe and slippers all day, don’t reproach him.

Give him a breakfast fit for a king – his favorite things, whether it’s just juice and coffee or bacon and eggs, pancakes or waffles.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of June 13-19, 1921:

• “NEW LAWS IN MONDAY” – Jefferson City – New laws passed by the regular session of the legislature of 1921 will go into effect Monday, June 20. That is, some of them will. Some will be suspended by the filing of petitions for a referendum vote which are piling in to the Secretary of State. The petitions for the holding up of the County Unit Bill were filed yesterday. This is the school law which creates one Board of Education for a county and attempts to make the school assessment uniform. It is claimed to be a step forward in school matters.

• “WHEAT DIED, NOT RIPENED” – As harvest progresses the hope for a crop of wheat that is anywhere normal becomes less and less. In many fields the wheat has a dead-ripe appearance and it has gotten that way all in two or three days. According to R.J. Howat, county farm agent, the wheat had not ripened but simply died. The rust on the stem and the extreme hot weather simply killed it before it had time to ripen normally. One may go into many fields of wheat, hull out the heads and find the grains not at all plump and well filled as they often are.

Some trouble is being experienced in the county in securing harvest help. There are men to work but they want in some cases $6 a day.

• “LANDS A ‘BIGGEST’ BASS.” – Roger Welsh, linotype operator at the Sentinel Printing company, reported that he caught Sunday morning at the Dickinson lakes the largest bass landed there this year. It weighed 5¼ pounds and holds fourth place in the prize contest at the Elliott Arms company in Kansas City. First, second and third places already were help by Independence fishermen, who made their catches in McCoy Lake.

Welsh had been fishing from 4:30 o’clock in the morning and had not had any remarkable luck before he got the big fellow. He made his catch with an artificial minnow.