Local COVID-19 vaccination sites

The Examiner

All Missourians ages 12 and older (Pfizer vaccine) or 18 and older (Moderna or Johnson & Johnson) are eligible to receive COVID vaccines. During the week of June 14, vaccinations are being given as follows:

Truman Medical Centers/University Health: 2211 Charlotte St., Kansas City, and 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City. Vaccinations are being given at both locations, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.

Make an appointment in order to receive the vaccination by calling 816-404-2273 or by visiting https://www.trumed.org/forms/covid-19-vaccine-registration/

Jackson County Health Department: 313 S. Liberty St., Independence, 816-404-6415, is offering free vaccinations as follows:

Unless otherwise indicated, the Jackson County Health Department will offer the Pfizer vaccine at the following clinics. Persons ages 12 and older may receive the Pfizer vaccine. Persons ages 18 and older may receive the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

• Sunday, June 20, noon to 3:30 p.m., Crane Brewing Co., 6515 Railroad St., Raytown. The Pfizer vaccine and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be offered. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are preferred. To make an appointment, visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/211544166261147

City of Independence:

• Thursday, June 24, 1 to 4 p.m., Palmer Center, 281 N. Pleasant St., Independence. The Pfizer 2-shot vaccine will be offered at this clinic.

Walk-ins are accepted but appointments are preferred. To make an appointment, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/4090445aea92aa6f85-pfizer3

If you have problems navigating the internet site, call 816-325-7121, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The state of Missouri has an online vaccine locator allowing you to register for vaccination and make your appointment at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/

The CDC provides a vaccine locator at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/