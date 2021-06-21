Blue Springs police investigate shooting

By The Examiner staff

Blue Springs Police continue to investigate shooting that left one man with several wounds, though he reported to be recovering at a hospital.

Police arrested two possible suspects Friday, and one has since been released, the department said. Police are not seeking any further suspects.

The shooting happened about 11 p.m. Thursday at the 900 block of Mock Avenue, just west of Missouri 7. Police said the shooting was an apparent retaliation for an earlier confrontation, and the victim, a 41-year-old white male, was shot several times, but none of his injuries were life threatening.