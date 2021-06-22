Blood drive Sunday at Timothy Lutheran

By The Examiner staff

Both the Red Cross and the Community Blood Center have recently issued urgent calls for blood donors, and the supply of blood in this area remains extremely low.

In order to address this situation, a blood drive is being held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 27 at Timothy Lutheran Church, 425 R.D. Mize Road, Blue Springs.

Donors are asked to sign up. Visit savealifenow.org/group with group code “CB3C”.

This blood drive is held in the memory of a 15-year-old boy, Adam Reed, whose last two years of life were spent battling cancer.