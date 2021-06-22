Jackson County executive Frank White Jr. running again

By The Examiner staff

Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. says he plans to run for re-election in 2022.

White has held the position since 2016, having been appointed to it that year then elected by the voters later in 2016 and then a full four-year term in 2018.

The county also has an elected nine-member legislature, and the sheriff and prosecutor are elected independently.

County officials remain in discussions about such major issues as the building of a new jail.