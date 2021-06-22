Local library hours expanded

By The Examiner staff

Mid-Continent Library branches have just expanded hours and services.

Branches are now available for browsing directly from the shelves, picking up items on hold either inside the branch or curbside, returning items to either indoor or outdoor book drops, reserving meeting roomss, and for tech services including public computers, fax machines, printers and copiers.

New hours of local branches:

• Blue Springs North and South branches, the North and South Independence branches, Colbern Road and East Lee’s Summit branches, and the Raytown branch are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

• The Grain Valley branch is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. It is closed on Sunday.

• The Farview Neighborhood branch in Independence is closed on Sunday and Monday and open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday.

• The Midwest Genealogy Center is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The library continues to provide 24/7 services via the virtual branch, located at https://www.mymcpl.org/go-digital