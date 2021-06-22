Ten-year sentence for illegal possession of a gun

By The Examiner staff

An Independence man who collided his stolen car with another vehicle during a police chase in Kansas City last year is to spend 10 years in federal prison for illegal gun possession.

Cameron Smith, 25, was sentenced Monday in federal court in Kansas City. He pleaded guilty in January to felony possession of a firearm, in connection with the March 2020 chase.

According to court documents, that chase started after police saw Smith driving a stolen Ford Mustang in eastern Kansas City, then followed the car while stop sticks were set up elsewhere. When officers turned on their sirens, Smith sped away, made a sharp turn to avoid the stop sticks and hit another vehicle at Truman Road and Cleveland Avenue.

Smith soon abandoned the Mustang and tried to run away with a pistol in hand. When he stopped running, he refused orders to get on the ground and an officer took him down. With more officers assisting, they eventually handcuffed Smith. Police found the loaded handgun near the spot where he was arrested.

At that time, Smith was on probation for an armed robbery conviction, and he also had prior felony convictions for tampering with a motor vehicle and property damage.