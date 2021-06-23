I-435 closure north of the river this weekend
The Missouri Department of Transportation will close all lanes of Interstate 435 between the Interstate 35 interchange and Parvin Road in Clay County, from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, to demolish an overpass for replacement.
Crews will take down the 53rd Terrace bridge over I-435, which was built in 1969. The new structure is scheduled to be completed in the fall, according to MoDOT.
The closed stretch of I-435 is next to Worlds of Fun. Starting at 6 p.m. Friday, crews will close one lane of northbound and southbound I-435 between the I-35 interchange and 48th Street for guard cable relocation.
Ramps to be closed over the weekend include:
• Southbound and northbound I-35 to southbound I-435.
• U.S. 69 to southbound I-435.
• Northeast 48th Street to northbound I-435.
Northeast 53rd Terrace will be closed between Randolph Road and North Richmond Avenue from Thursday until December.
Detours will involve I-35 and I-70 into downtown Kansas City.