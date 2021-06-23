Life sentence awaits in child rape case

By The Examiner staff

A Jackson County jury convicted a Kansas City man Tuesday of sex charges involving his daughter in Independence and recommended a life-plus sentence.

The jury convicted the 36-year-old man of two counts each of first-degree statutory rape and statutory sodomy and one count of first-degree statutory sodomy. The jury also recommended sentences of life and 25 years for the rape convictions, one and 20 years for the sodomy convictions and 10 years for the count of first-degree sodomy.

A judge is to hand down a sentence on Aug. 31.

The Examiner is not naming the defendant in order to protect the girl’s identity.

According to court documents, in October 2018 a Children’s Division worker received a hotline call regarding a 10-year-old girl at an Independence elementary school. The victim told the Children’s Division worker her father had done “awful things” to her several times, starting when she was 8 or 9 years old. The victim said the sexual acts would happen when her mother was at work and he would call her into the bedroom. Her older brother did not see anything happen, she said.

The victim said her father told her, “This was our little secret.”

The children’s mother told police she had been working long hours and evenings and the father was home with their children during that time.