Shooting takes woman's life in Independence

By The Examiner staff

Independence Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was dropped off early Monday at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim, identified as 30-year-old Ales Carr of Kansas City, was dropped off near the ambulance entrance at Centerpoint Medical Center shortly before 12:30 a.m. Monday, according to police. Officers were called to the entrance, and emergency personnel tried life-saving measures, but Carr was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say they believe the shooting happened at an Independence home but as of Wednesday morning had not released any further details.

Any person with information about the case is asked to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477 or IPD at 816-325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.

Carr is the eighth homicide victim in Independence in 2021.