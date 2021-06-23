Teenager fatally shot in Independence

By The Examiner staff

Independence Police are investigating the city’s second homicide in three days after they found a teenager dead Wednesday afternoon inside a west-end home.

According to police, officers responded shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 2300 block of South Crescent Avenue, just south of 23rd Street and east of Blue Ridge Boulevard. They found a teenage girl inside, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

No further details have been released. Any person with information about the case is asked to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477 or IPD at 816-325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.

The shooting marks the eight homicide case and ninth homicide victim this year in Independence. Earlier Wednesday, IPD revealed a homicide investigation stemming from a woman who was dropped off at a hospital ambulance entrance early Monday with a fatal gunshot wound to the head.