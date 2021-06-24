Area COVID-19 vaccination sites

The Examiner

All Missourians ages 12 and older (Pfizer vaccine) or 18 and older (Moderna or Johnson & Johnson) are eligible to receive COVID vaccines without charge. During the last two weeks of late June, vaccinations are being given as follows:

Truman Medical Centers/University Health: 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City, and 2211 Charlotte St., Kansas City. Vaccinations are being given at both locations, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.

Make an appointment in order to receive the vaccination by calling 816-404-2273 or by visiting https://www.trumed.org/forms/covid-19-vaccine-registration/

The Jackson County Health Department: 313 S. Liberty St., Independence, 816-404-6415, is offering free vaccinations as follows:

• Monday, June 28, 9 a.m. to 3:55 p.m., St. Mark’s Catholic Church, 3736 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence. The Johnson and Johnson one-shot vaccine will be offered at this event to persons 18 years of age and older. This is a walk-in appointment. No ID or insurance card is required. There is no charge. No appointment is needed.

Vaccine clinics also are being offered in Grandview next week. If you wish to participate in one of those clinics, visit https://jacohd.org/events/

The city of Independence:

• Tuesday, June 29, 1 to 4 p.m., Palmer Center, 281 N. Pleasant St., Independence. The Moderna two-shot vaccine will be offered at this clinic. Walk-ins are accepted but appointments are preferred. To make an appointment, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/4090445aea92aa6f85-moderna1

If you have problems navigating the internet site, call l816-325-7121, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pharmacies also are offering the vaccine for free, including:

Crosetti Health & Wellness, 510 S. Main St., Grain Valley, 816-847-6930. Hours are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointments are required for vaccinations or testing.

The state of Missouri has an online vaccine locator allowing you to register for vaccination and make your appointment at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/

The CDC provides a vaccine locator at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/