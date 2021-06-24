Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs include:

Popeye’s: 727 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected June 2.

• Observed ice buildup running down the back part of the walk-in freezer along the wall and ice buildup around the door frame. REPEAT. Correct by Aug. 1.

• Observed blackish buildup on the outside of the ice shoot and in the beverage drain located in the lobby. REPEAT. Observed food debris and residue on the back ledge of prep table. Correct by Aug. 1.

• Observed dust buildup on vents in kitchen area and lobby. Correct by Aug. 1.

Miller Theatres Blue Springs 8: 1901 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected June 3. No violations found.

Adams Pointe Conference Center: 1400 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected June 4. No violations found.

Blue Springs Bowl: 1225 U.S. 40, inspected June 7.

• No temperature device in one of the reach-in coolers. Correct by Aug. 3.

Blue Springs Marina: 1700 N.E. Bowlin Road, inspected June 7.

• Observed buildup on the outside of the ice shoot. Correct by Aug. 6.

• Observed single service items stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler. Corrected. Items were moved to shelf.

Golden Eggroll: 1412 S. Missouri 7, inspected June 7.

• Temperature device missing from the reach-in cooler. Corrected. Manager found a thermometer and placed in cooler.

• Dust buildup on ceiling tiles in the kitchen area. Light lens had accumulation of buildup inside. Correct by Aug. 6.

• Observed to-go food containers stored in an upright position. Corrected. All containers were turned upside down.

• Raw chicken was stored above radishes in walk-in cooler. Corrected. Chicken was placed on bottom shelf.

Lake Jacomo Marina: 7401 W. Park Road, inspected June 7. No violations found.